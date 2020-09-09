Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 02:45 Hits: 5

Education ministry guidelines are intended to emphasise inclusion and diversity and reflect ‘shifting societal norms’

Schools in New Zealand have been urged to use students’ preferred names, gender and pronouns in class and on their records in updated guidelines from the education ministry that are intended to emphasise inclusion and diversity.

The recommendations were rewritten to account for the ubiquity of social media and online pornography, human rights law and “shifting societal norms relating to sexuality and gender diversity”, the government said.

Related: New Zealand schools to teach students about climate crisis, activism and 'eco anxiety'

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/09/new-zealand-schools-urged-to-use-students-preferred-names-genders-and-pronouns