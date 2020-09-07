Honesty, cleanliness and other virtues | Brief letters

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 16:17 Hits: 4

Spiders | Free press | Mucky work | Clear signs | Plastic waste

I don’t expect thecountry diary to be all Fotherington-Tomas-like. But last Friday’s was a horror story for an arachnophobe like me. The final paragraph, superbly written (unfortunately), was shocking. Never before have I felt sorry for a woodlouse. If you are going to spring this kind of thing on us, please put a warning at the top.

Bev Littlewood

Richmond, London

• While I do not support Extinction Rebellion’s blockade of newspapers, I do take issue with the defence of the “free press” as a bastion of democracy (Extinction Rebellion calls move to class it as organised crime group ‘ridiculous’, 6 Sepember). The newspapers involved are controlled by a few rich individuals, who use their power to support their own political agenda. In no honest sense of the word are they free.

Nick Donnelly

Winterborne Clenston, Dorset

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/sep/07/honesty-cleanliness-and-other-virtues