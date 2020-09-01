Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 10:20 Hits: 3

Growing up, I was taught that black women are strong. That we are the pillars of community. That we raise and protect villages, and that we must uphold our men. We're expected to this faultlessly and without rest. In activism, black women have been at the forefront of championing change. We've lead protests and initiatives in our community such as the "Black Lives Matter" Movement founded by three queer, black women. As much as we're seen as resilient, fierce and powerful, we aren't afforded the opportunity to be vulnerable, gentle and tender to ourselves.

The post Radical Self-Care is a Necessity for Black Women appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/09/01/radical-self-care-is-a-necessity-for-black-women/