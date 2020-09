Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 12:27 Hits: 7

Hope shuddered as she thought of what awaited her. Her developing breasts throbbed with excruciating pain, worsened hours ago when her mama had pounded them with hot stones. She’d cried and pled as mama pounded and auntie held her, but it was useless...

The post Breast Ironing: A Harmful Practice That Spans Generations appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/09/05/breast-ironing-a-harmful-practice-that-spans-generations/