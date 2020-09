Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 16:50 Hits: 7

Campaign website

The assistant attorney general called trans people an "abomination," Michelle Obama a man, and homosexuality a "perversion." He claims he was just fighting "pedophilia."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/09/texas-prosecutor-fired-violent-racist-anti-lgbtq-tweets-exposed/