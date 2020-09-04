The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ian McKellen joins condemnation of Tony Abbott trade role

Prominent rights groups sign open letter telling UK not to appoint ex-Australian PM

Pressure is increasing on the UK government to rethink the potential appointment of Tony Abbott as a trade envoy after leading LGBTQ+ and environmental activists, including Sir Ian McKellen, criticised his misogynistic and homophobic comments, and dismissal of the climate crisis.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/sep/04/ian-mckellen-joins-condemnation-of-tony-abbott-trade-role

