The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Labour urges UK government not to hire Tony Abbott as trade envoy

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Australian ex-PM ‘wrong person for job’ because of views on women and equal marriage

The UK government is facing increased pressure over its proposed appointment of Tony Abbott as a trade envoy because of his views about women, equal marriage and climate change, with Labour calling for the idea to be scrapped.

“I have real concerns about Tony Abbott and don’t think he’s the right person for the job,” Keir Starmer said in a TV clip. “And if I was prime minister I wouldn’t appoint him.”

'Is Tony Abbott the right person to represent us - even if he's a homophobic misogynist?' - @KayBurley
Health Secretary @MattHancock says the former Australian PM is "also an expert in trade" and denies the claims.
Follow #KayBurley live: https://t.co/Qj88d3ncEppic.twitter.com/ELhm8PzXAo

Related: Morrison defends Coalition's Covid response after Abbott attacks 'health dictatorships'

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/sep/03/matt-hancock-shows-unease-at-tony-abbott-as-uk-trade-envoy

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version