Labour urges UK government not to hire Tony Abbott as trade envoy

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 10:45 Hits: 4

Australian ex-PM ‘wrong person for job’ because of views on women and equal marriage



The UK government is facing increased pressure over its proposed appointment of Tony Abbott as a trade envoy because of his views about women, equal marriage and climate change, with Labour calling for the idea to be scrapped.

“I have real concerns about Tony Abbott and don’t think he’s the right person for the job,” Keir Starmer said in a TV clip. “And if I was prime minister I wouldn’t appoint him.”

'Is Tony Abbott the right person to represent us - even if he's a homophobic misogynist?' - @KayBurley

Health Secretary @MattHancock says the former Australian PM is "also an expert in trade" and denies the claims.

Follow #KayBurley live: https://t.co/Qj88d3ncEppic.twitter.com/ELhm8PzXAo

Related: Morrison defends Coalition's Covid response after Abbott attacks 'health dictatorships'

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/sep/03/matt-hancock-shows-unease-at-tony-abbott-as-uk-trade-envoy