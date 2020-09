Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 17:15 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

Is the word "homosexuality" offensive? The dictionary website is moving away from it while embracing "Pride" and "ace."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/09/dictionary-com-just-added-lot-lgbtq-words-will-use-homosexuality-less/