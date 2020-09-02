Socrates review – homelessness and homophobia in São Paulo

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 11:00 Hits: 14

A gay teen comes of age in a desperate situation in this audacious and elegant debut made on a shoestring

Brazilian-American film-maker Alexandre Moratto makes a bold feature debut with Socrates, a very personal, good-looking film resourcefully made on a micro-budget with the help of an LGBT charity in Brazil – and produced by the Iranian film-maker Ramin Bahrani.

Christian Malheiros plays Socrates, a gay teen in São Paulo who becomes homeless when his mother dies. (Moratto puts this agonising moment, almost worthy of a Victorian melodrama, at the top of the film.) It leaves him desperate to pay the rent, desperate to find a job and desperate to find his way in the world. And the death of his mum creates a situation in which he can’t avoid dealing with his bitter, vengeful and homophobic dad, who has the legal right to his mother’s ashes.

Related: Matthias & Maxime review – Xavier Dolan's tale of unspoken love

Socrates is released on 4 September in cinemas and on Curzon Home Cinema, BFI Player and Peccadillo Player.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/sep/02/socrates-review-alexandre-moratto-christian-malheiros