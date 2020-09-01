Pakistan blocks 'immoral' Tinder, Grindr and other apps

Category: Sex Hits: 7
Dating platforms told they are breaching laws against extramarital relationships and homosexuality
Pakistan’s government has blocked Tinder, Grindr and three other dating apps, its latest move to curb online platforms deemed to be disseminating “immoral content“.
In Pakistan extramarital relationships and homosexuality are illegal. The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority said it has sent notices to the management of the five apps, “keeping in view the negative effects of immoral/indecent content streaming”.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/02/pakistan-blocks-immoral-tinder-grinder-and-other-apps