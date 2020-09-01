With our gyms closed, lockdown is a chance for gay men to rethink narrow body ideals | Dejan Jotanovic

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 05:04 Hits: 15

The public male gaze largely absent, it could be time to get beyond socially reproduced standards of beauty



For many gay men Melbourne’s lockdown has been nothing but agitation. Closed are our clubs and bars, our spaces to meet, dance, flirt; weekly activities that feel core to our history, identity and wellbeing. But, upon refreshing my feeds, it would seem that it’s perhaps the closure of our gyms that might be causing the most collective anxiety.

Many are unhappy about the stagnation of their fitness, the prolonged effect this is having on their mental health. Many are also worried about the changes to their physique – lost definition, reduced muscle mass – that accompanies six months of slowed activity. This too can impact the psyche.

Related: How Trump's chief pink-washer is setting back LGBT+ equality | Mark Gevisser

Related: Wish It Was a Coming Out: older gay people in Italy – in pictures

Dejan Jotanovic is a freelance writer based in Narrm/Melbourne whose words typically spin around feminism, gender, queer theory, policy and pop culture. Twitter: @heydejan

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/sep/01/with-our-gyms-closed-lockdown-is-a-chance-for-gay-men-to-rethink-narrow-body-ideals