Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 14:00 Hits: 10

Shutterstock

Gavin Grimm was called a "freak" by his school and told to use the bathroom in a closet. Now a federal court ruled in his favor, citing last month's historic LGBTQ Supreme Court victory.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/08/trans-student-wins-federal-court-trump-administration-tried-thwart-case/