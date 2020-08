Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 18:00 Hits: 7

Shutterstock

Not only did they "thrash" the killers until they confessed, but they also dragged them to the police station and turned them in.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/08/group-trans-women-got-vigilante-justice-friends-killed/