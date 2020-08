Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 13:35 Hits: 4

Screenshot

Trump said just last week that it’s his “great honor” to be the “most pro-gay president in American history," but that wasn't the message sent at the Republican National Convention.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/08/billy-grahams-granddaughter-tells-voters-choose-trump-oppose-lgbtq-rights/