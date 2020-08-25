The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Russell T Davies: family friendly Disney+ marginalises LGBTQ+ voices

Category: Sex Hits: 8

Writer of Queer as Folk says he could watch all gay content on streaming service in half an hour

The creator of Queer as Folk has raised concerns that Disney’s streaming service is marginalising LGBTQ+ voices due to its focus on family friendly programmes.

Russell T Davies, who revived Doctor Who and recently wrote Years and Years for the BBC, said he was worried that Disney would become one of the dominant businesses in global television, resulting in niche voices being sidelined by a morally conservative business.

Related: Russell T Davies: 'You never stop coming out of the closet'

Related: ‘Feasting on fantasy’: my month of extreme immersion in Disney+

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/media/2020/aug/25/russell-t-davies-family-friendly-disney-marginalises-lgbtq-voices

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version