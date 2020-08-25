Russell T Davies: family friendly Disney+ marginalises LGBTQ+ voices

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 18:13 Hits: 8

Writer of Queer as Folk says he could watch all gay content on streaming service in half an hour

The creator of Queer as Folk has raised concerns that Disney’s streaming service is marginalising LGBTQ+ voices due to its focus on family friendly programmes.

Russell T Davies, who revived Doctor Who and recently wrote Years and Years for the BBC, said he was worried that Disney would become one of the dominant businesses in global television, resulting in niche voices being sidelined by a morally conservative business.

