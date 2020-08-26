Homophobic language drastically reduced at clubs taking part in pride games, study finds

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 05:36

Researchers say the findings are ‘unusual’ as most prejudice reduction initiatives fail or have little impact

The use of homophobic language is drastically reduced at sporting clubs which engage in pride games, new research has revealed, proving diversity-themed events can have a positive impact.

The research, led by Australia’s Monash University, is the first academic study to investigate if such themed games or rounds, which aim to address a range of social issues including homophobia, racism and respect for women, can help stop discriminatory behaviours in male sport.

