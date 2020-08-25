I finally landed the role I’ve dreamed of: a trans woman at peace with – and loved by – the world | Suzy Wrong

Articles

On SBS series Hungry Ghosts, I play Roxy Ling: a woman in her element, living her best life. It shouldn’t have taken this long

Throughout the history of film and TV, trans people have existed on screen as an abomination: the butt of jokes for straight people to laugh at and for queer people to be ashamed of.

Hosted by Laverne Cox, Sam Feder’s documentary Disclosure – which premiered on Netflix in June – reminded us of a particularly tired trope: people throwing up at the mere thought of women being trans, most notably in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Hangover Part II.

