Sexual Violence During COVID-19: Insights from an Addis Ababa Healthcare Professional

Hiwot, Amref, works against sexual violence in Ethiopia

“My name is Hiwot. I’m a clinical pharmacist working at Ghandi Memorial Hospital as a drug information focal person. This is a specialised hospital that focuses on maternal and neonate childcare.

I also volunteer at the hospital’s sexual violence centre where I provide guidance, care and comfort for survivors of rape and sexual assault, along with medical advice.

I currently live with my brother and father because girls and women cannot leave their family household before they marry, even in the capital city. Although most people are stuck at home, I must still go out for work.”

The post Sexual Violence During COVID-19: Insights from an Addis Ababa Healthcare Professional appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/08/18/sexual-violence-during-covid-19-insights-from-an-addis-ababa-healthcare-professional/

