Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 06:00 Hits: 13

The story of a gay British Muslim’s struggle for acceptance dispenses with the cliches of immigrant family life and delivers a message of universal relevance

There’s a trope of the British Asian identity narrative, once captured with such originality and brilliance in Hanif Kureishi’s Buddha of Suburbia and much replicated – in Monica Ali’s Brick Lane,for example, or Ayub Khan-Din’s East Is East – that now fills most British Asians of my generation (I’m 40) with dread. It’s the one about the second-generation immigrant held back by the ignorance of parents or a community that’s either comically absurd or violently fundamentalist. Against this backdrop, the second-generation hero or heroine emerges once they find the strength to stand apart from this reactionary past and assimilate into the mainstream of British life.

This narrative certainly had its time, but we have come to dread it, because through it we dehumanise ourselves and demean the journeys that have made us who we are. It’s also a lie, since no degree of immigrant assimilation can overturn the racism that is systemic in British life, and that our mainstream culture has the habit of perpetuating.

In one delightful passage Zaidi, an Oxford graduate, demolishes a witch doctor brought to 'cure' him of his sexuality

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/aug/25/a-dutiful-boy-by-mohsin-zaidi-review-utterly-compelling