Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 16:12 Hits: 8

Shutterstock

One of the street preachers allegedly "judo-slammed" the victim to the ground, leaving him permanently disabled.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/08/anti-lgbtq-street-preachers-broke-mans-leg-confronted-vile-hate-speech/