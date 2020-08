Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 06:00 Hits: 8

Photographer Melissa Ianniello’s long-term project investigates the double taboos of homosexuality and old age in Italy. The subjects of her intimate portraits are a group of gay men and lesbians between 60 and 90 years old, captured as couples or alone in their own homes

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/gallery/2020/aug/24/wish-it-was-a-coming-out-older-gay-people-in-italy-in-pictures