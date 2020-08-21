The bias of blessings that are blind to love | Letters

Articles

Published on Friday, 21 August 2020

Ian Emerson questions why the Church of England is happy to bless statues of mythical creatures, but withholds this ceremony for same-sex marriages, while Steve Ibbetson points out a sculptural inspiration

How nice to see the bishop of Hull blessing a carving of Aslan and the other stone effigies of characters from Narnia, whose stories apparently “contain incredible truth that helps many Christians today reflect on our own understanding of God and faith” (Yorkshire church to be adorned with Chronicles of Narnia statues, 19 August). Surely this cannot be the same Church of England that refused to bless my same-sex marriage despite my faith of many years being reflected in my love for my wonderful husband Richard and my love for the institution of the C of E expressed in being a communicant member and former churchwarden who gave thousands of hours in its service.

Ian Emerson

London

• How wonderful to have an almost full-page article on the new carvings for the outside of St Mary’s church in Beverley. But how strange to have no mention of its most famous interior carving, that of the “messenger rabbit” reputed to be the inspiration for the White Rabbit in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The rabbit would have been familiar to Lewis Carroll from family visits to the area by the Dodgson family.

Steve Ibbetson

Beverley,East Riding of Yorkshire

