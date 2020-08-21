Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 08:00 Hits: 11

The DJ-producer spent lockdown secretly remixing Dua Lipa in her pyjamas – and facing up to the discomfort she caused with her former name, the Black Madonna



When I meet the Blessed Madonna at her home, she has been having a spectacular morning. Her remix of Dua Lipa’s Levitating, featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott, dropped the previous night, sparking hysteria from fans of all three stars. At 7am, she was half asleep, “spilling her emotions out” to Kanye West’s producer Mike Dean, who worked on the song. By the time she was up and about, it was higher in the UK iTunes chart than Drake’s new single.

For the past few months, the American DJ, producer and label owner – real name Marea Stamper – has been secretly curating a Dua Lipa remix album, which will be released next Friday as Club Future Nostalgia, from a festival-worthy lineup of dance artists including Mark Ronson, Moodymann, Paul Woolford, Midland, Jayda G and Masters at Work. She says “99.9% of lockdown” has been spent working on it in her pyjamas in a top-floor studio at her terraced house in east London, with a laptop, some monitor speakers and her dog. Occasionally, she would receive food and water deliveries from her husband. All in all, it has been “weird. You do this thing you feel so passionate about and you can’t tell anyone.”

As a woman, when you cross a threshold of power that people think you should be ‘allowed’ to have, there’s a punishment

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/aug/21/the-blessed-madonna-changing-my-name-was-a-very-catholic-experience