The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How 3 Young Women Adapted Education During COVID-19 in Sierra Leone

Category: Sex Hits: 9

Sierra Leone Photo: Girl-led innovation during COVID-19

COVID-19 has required people across the globe to adapt to a new way of life in order to support our collective global health. So many interactions and situations where people gather together have either been put on pause or re-imagined. A group of young women in Sierra Leone found themselves and their peers out of school this spring. They didn't have access to instruction or resources to continue their classroom studies due to school closures. But they didn’t let their learning stop there.

The post How 3 Young Women Adapted Education During COVID-19 in Sierra Leone appeared first on Girls' Globe.

image
Girl-Leaders-Radio-Program-CWS-Girls-Globe.mp4
Size: 14.14 Mb

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/08/20/how-3-young-women-adapted-education-during-covid-19-in-sierra-leone/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version