Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 19:00 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

The "most famous lesbian in America in the 19th century" was proud of her arrest, which she strategically used to advance women's rights.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/08/trump-pardons-lesbian-suffragette-susan-b-anthony-didnt-want-pardoned/