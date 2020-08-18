The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Writers, actors and directors call for end to homophobia in Poland in open letter

More than 70 signatories including Poland’s Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk, Margaret Atwood and Mike Leigh accuse president Duda’s government of using LGBTQ+ people as ‘a scapegoat’

Polish Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk, Margaret Atwood, JM Coetzee, Ian McEwan, Slavoj Žižek and Judith Butler are among more than 70 signatories to an open letter by authors, actors and directors condemning the rise of homophobia and transphobia in Poland under president Andrzej Duda.

