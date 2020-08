Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 15:00 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

The Trump administration has repeatedly singled out transgender people for attack, but one of the most egregious has been blocked by a federal judge at the 11th hour.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/08/judge-blocks-trumps-attempt-let-doctors-discriminate-transgender-people/