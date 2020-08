Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 13:40 Hits: 5

BowtieinChicago

Speaking directly "to the person who stole the pride flag off our front porch," the couple's cute warning has swept Twitter.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/08/gay-couples-hilarious-video-message-jerk-stole-pride-flag-goes-viral/