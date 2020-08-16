The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

After 15 years, Black Pride is ever more vital and relevant | Nosheen Iqbal

It’s a celebration but also plays a crucial role in allowing the most marginalised to have their day in the sun

Some reasons to be cheerful: Black Pride in the UK celebrates its 15th year today. Quite possibly the most egalitarian and heartwarming protest I’ve ever witnessed, it is a haven for LGBTQ people of colour every year. Much like everything else, the programme has gone digital this time round, with performances and talks all streamed online, but it’s worth taking stock. What started in 2005 as a gathering of black lesbians in Southend that cost Phyllis Opoku-Gyimah £427 saw 10,000 people travel from all over the country to attend the event in east London last year.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/aug/16/after-15-years-black-pride-is-ever-more-vital-and-relevant

