Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 19:00 Hits: 8

Screenshot

The teen says he's lost "thousands and thousands" of followers after saying Jews, Muslims, and Hindus "make up false Gods" and LGBTQ people will "burn in hell."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/08/popular-tiktok-star-crashes-burns-videos-attacking-lgbtq-people-muslims-jews/