Cartier faces scepticism over China ring ads featuring same-sex couples

Question over posters that claim couples are ‘like brothers’ or ‘friends’ after earlier ads suggested LGBTQ+ relationships

A new Chinese commercial for a Cartier ring has drawn scepticism for portraying people who viewers believe were meant to be gay couples as family or friends.

The 60-second clip shows several groups of people, including a man and a woman being obviously romantic, as well as two men cycling together, and two women. The commercial has no dialogue or text until the end, when it says: “How far would you go for love?”

Cartier 在中國的廣告為了符合国情，硬生生把已經拍好的男同志情侶說成是父子，把女同志情侶說成是朋友

大概因為父子買對戒真的太怪了，所以他們又加了一句「父子亦是兄弟」https://t.co/xcB8dmi3aIpic.twitter.com/Kx5UTBnm8y

