Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 22:18 Hits: 6

New York State health officials approved a license for an all-female Hasidic ambulance company to provide emergency medical service in orthodox Jewish section of Brooklyn. The application by members of Ezras Nashim had been opposed by the rival, all-male Hatzolah ambulance and many rabbis. But the New York State Emergency Medical Services Council on Thursday...

Read more https://nypost.com/2020/08/13/all-female-hasidic-ambulance-corps-approved-after-years-long-battle/