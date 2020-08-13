Articles

13 August 1983: John Gray began to be displeased with being identified with the fictional Dorian when scandal began to surround Oscar Wilde

The strange case of a buddy of Oscar Wilde who was out of the closet and into the confessional before you could say “Dorian Gray” is uncovered – well, partly uncovered – in a new biography of a minor 1890s poet who might have become a major reprobate if he had not instead become a Roman Catholic priest.

