Category: Sex Hits: 4
Poppers were given a reprieve from inclusion in a ban on formerly legal highs in 2016
The home secretary has sought to clarify the legal status of poppers, in a move campaigners said highlighted “the absurdity of current drug legislation”.
Alkyl nitrite preparations, widely known as poppers, have resided in a legal grey area after being given a last-minute reprieve from inclusion in a ban on formerly legal highs in 2016, following an outcry from gay people, led by former Tory minister Crispin Blunt.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/aug/13/priti-patel-seeks-advice-on-confirming-legality-of-poppers