Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 09:26 Hits: 10

The Sisters Not Strangers coalition surveyed 115 refugee and asylum-seeking women about how they have survived during the pandemic. Women who were already living in poverty before the outbreak, told us that they had been made even more vulnerable to hunger and ill health. The report found that: Three quarters of women surveyed went hungry during …

Continue reading "SistersNotStrangers: Hear us"

The post SistersNotStrangers: Hear us appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/sistersnotstrangers-hear-us/