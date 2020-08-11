The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

SistersNotStrangers: Hear us

The Sisters Not Strangers coalition surveyed 115 refugee and asylum-seeking women about how they have survived during the pandemic. Women who were already living in poverty before the outbreak, told us that they had been made even more vulnerable to hunger and ill health. The report found that: Three quarters of women surveyed went hungry during …

