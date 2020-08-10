Trans women pose no threat to cis women, but we pose a threat to them if we make them outcasts | Rebecca Solnit

Articles

Growing up in San Francisco, the loudest, proudest queer town around, made it clear to me that gender was what you made of it

Dear ladies who are fearful and hostile to trans women,

That I grew up and spent most of my life in San Francisco I consider one of my greatest strokes of luck, because it was in its heyday the loudest, proudest queer town around. Even as a straight girl, maybe especially as a straight girl, I benefited endlessly from that. I went to my first gay bar here when I was about 14, with a gay man who was the kindest person in my adolescence. The drag queens who were his friends were also kind, and fortysomething years later my life in and around the queer community has been largely an experience of kindness. Of kindness and liberation, because all these people made it clear to me that gender was what you made of it, and biology is not destiny, and that was really helpful.

I have never actually heard of, or read of, let alone seen, an incident in which a trans woman or girl somehow caused unpleasantness in a women’s room

There is no one-size-fits-all definition of what a woman is

