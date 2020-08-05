Meet David: born in France, raised in Belgium, facing removal to the DRC

Articles

He grew up in Brussels and dreams of a career in fashion, but hardline laws make him an asylum seeker in his own country

When David (not his real name) walked into the headquarters of the Belgian immigration department to apply for asylum, he looked at the other people in the queue and thought: “They don’t speak French, they had to flee their country, they have good reason for asking for protection. I’m going to be laughed at.” The officials at the reception desk did not laugh, but they did give him “a weird look”, David says. “When they heard my accent and saw my dyed blond hair, they seemed to think: ‘What are you doing here?’”

David recounts that day last year with a flawless Bruxellois accent. Born on the outskirts of Paris to parents of Congolese descent, he arrived in Belgium when still a toddler. We meet close to where he lives, in Brussels’ university district. His outfit – black ripped skinny jeans, black polo shirt and two white wireless earbuds – is carefully chosen: David, now 22, is set on a career in fashion.

Dreamers is the US term collectively given to young people without legal immigration status who were brought to the US as children. Some young people living in Europe without legal status now also call themselves 'dreamers' because their struggle against hostile European migration and asylum policies echoes the US campaign. Between 3.9 and 4.8 million people in Europe are believed to be living without residency permits, about 65% of whom are under 35 years old, according to the Pew Research Center. In the UK, a recent University of Wolverhampton study commissioned by the mayor of London estimated there are 332,000 children and young people living undocumented in the UK, including 106,000 children born in the country. Estimating numbers of undocumented people necessarily involves guesswork – and the methodologies are often criticised – but it is thought there are millions of dreamers across Europe.



I was fighting with my dad on the phone, and I just threw it in his face: I'm gay!

The human side is totally lacking, all they see in you is a sans-papiers

This article is part of a week-long Guardian series called ‘Europe’s dreamers’, which tells the stories of undocumented young people in a climate of hardline European migration policies.

