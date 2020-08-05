Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 05:00

Many of the more than 200 respondents to the Guardian’s callout tell of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia

The experiences of LGBTQ people across the UK during lockdown have been as diverse as the community itself. Married and cohabiting older gay men and lesbians have mainly felt the pandemic has had no more impact on them than on their heterosexual peers. But for many of the more than 200 respondents to the Guardian’s callout, the past few months have brought significant challenges, including weeks of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia, increased isolation and deteriorating mental health.

Younger LGBTQ people reported that lockdown meant being confined with families who were unsupportive or hostile. Kate, a 24-year-old bisexual demi-girl, meaning she identifies as a woman but not completely, said moving from her flat in Glasgow back into her childhood home in Ayrshire had meant hiding her sexuality again.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/05/i-had-to-hide-myself-again-young-lgbt-people-on-their-life-in-uk-lockdown