Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 14:00 Hits: 3

Future Live Media via Flickr

The Republican has said that LGBTQ activists support "homosexual pedophilia," but that's not enough to lose Peter Thiel's support.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/08/gay-billionaire-quietly-funding-one-anti-lgbtq-candidates-nation/