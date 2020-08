Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 16:00 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

A gay New York City lawyer goes back to his hometown with his best friend for Christmas and runs into his high school crush. You'll never guess what happens.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/08/lifetime-beats-hallmark-race-make-gay-holiday-romance-movie/