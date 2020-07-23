The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Let’s Talk About Validation and the White Ideal

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Let’s Talk About Validation and the White Ideal

Speak to anyone who has dealt with the experience of being ‘invisible’ in a particular setting, and I guarantee you that it was not pleasant. It takes great effort to work through messages they may have attached to their identity as a result of their existence being implicitly invalidated. This is an experience shared by many people of color facing invisibility because of the white ideal.

We are not going to come to a place of accepting and embracing each other and our differences by denying or invalidating the existence of the parts, features and characteristics that make up who we are as humanity.

The post Let’s Talk About Validation and the White Ideal appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/07/23/lets-talk-about-validation-and-the-white-ideal/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version