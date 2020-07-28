How Poland’s election puts at risk LGBT rights, the courts and the free press

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 17:30 Hits: 5

A narrow win for the populist incumbent Andrzej Duda in Poland’s presidential election last week has cleared the path for the rightwing Law and Justice party to pursue anti-LGBT policies and further assault the courts and free press. The Guardian’s Christian Davies reports from Warsaw

The re-election of Andrzej Duda as Poland’s president this week was by the narrowest of margins and has sent liberals in the country into a tailspin. Duda’s campaign pivoted away from pro-welfare messaging to one dominated by “family values” and hostility to the country’s LGBT communities.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/audio/2020/jul/29/how-polands-election-puts-at-risk-lgbt-rights-the-courts-and-the-free-press