Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 18:00 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

“Gay marriage, that's old news," the new county attorney said. "If a gay couple wants to adopt under this, they can.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/07/arizona-county-ends-anti-gay-lesbian-adoption-rule-save-money/