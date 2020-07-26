‘We’re living in fear’: LGBT people in Italy pin hopes on new law

Articles

Debate on long-awaited bill that would punish discrimination and hate crimes towards LGBT people opens on Monday



For 15 years, Marco and his boyfriend had lived together fairly peacefully in a town outside Rome. Then, in early June, a neighbour started harassing them.

“It began quite lightly, with him being provocative whenever we met in the street,” the 38-year-old said. “Then he came to our home and forced his way in, calling us ‘dirty faggots’. My boyfriend managed to get rid of him but he returned with a baton and threw himself against the door, repeating the same insults and threatening to set us alight when we were asleep.”

