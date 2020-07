Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 15:17 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

Lesbian power couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were robbed, even though they're spending all day at home due to the global pandemic.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/07/burglar-robbed-ellen-degeneres-mansion-taping-show-home-studio/