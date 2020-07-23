Let’s Talk About Validation and the White Ideal

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020

Speak to anyone who has dealt with the experience of being ‘invisible’ in a particular setting, and I guarantee you that it was not pleasant. It takes great effort to work through messages they may have attached to their identity as a result of their existence being implicitly invalidated. This is an experience shared by many people of color facing invisibility because of the white ideal.

We are not going to come to a place of accepting and embracing each other and our differences by denying or invalidating the existence of the parts, features and characteristics that make up who we are as humanity.

