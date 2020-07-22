'We were beaten': 20 LGBTQ+ Ugandans file lawsuit over alleged torture

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Group arrested during Kampala lockdown and later released allege horrific abuse during the 50 days they were on remand in prison

Twenty LGBTQ+ men and women have filed lawsuits against the Ugandan authorities over alleged torture after they were arrested and imprisoned on charges related to the coronavirus lockdown.

The group were held on remand for more than 50 days and according to a statement from the Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum (HRAPF), the legal organisation defending them, endured “taunting, flogging, scalding … as well as denial of access to food, sanitary facilities and medication”.

