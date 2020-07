Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 19:00 Hits: 3

Screenshot/Facebook

Physician General Rachel Levine is a transgender woman. She has faced months of transphobic attacks... because she's asking people to wear masks.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/07/people-paid-dunk-man-dress-county-fair-mock-states-top-covid-doctor/