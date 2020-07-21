Harry Potter books prove UK lockdown hit despite JK Rowling trans rights row

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Bloomsbury says books were a lockdown hit, with children’s division revenue up 27%

The backlash against JK Rowling’s views on transgender law reform has failed to dent the popularity of the Harry Potter author’s books, with publisher Bloomsbury saying they have proved a lockdown hit, pushing revenues at the group’s children’s division up more than a quarter.

The company, which publishes all of the author’s Harry Potter books, said its consumer publishing arm grew sales by 28% to £31.4m. The children’s division grew by 27% to £18.7m, with Bloomsbury highlighting Rowling’s titles as a “bestseller”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/jul/21/jk-rowling-book-sales-unaffected-by-transgender-views-row