Tony Sewell isn’t fit to lead race commission | Letter

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 17:01 Hits: 4

His history of making anti-gay comments should disqualify him from chairing the government’s new commission on race and ethnic disparities, writes Darryl Telles

As a black gay man I am appalled that Tony Sewell has been appointed chair of the government’s commission on race and ethnic disparities.

Sewell trawled the depths of the sewer as a columnist on the Voice by denying the presence of LGBT people within the black community. This led to many activists like myself being specifically targeted for harassment and abuse – something which Sewell ignored for 30 years until last week, when his homophobic past caught up with him (Race commission head Tony Sewell apologises for anti-gay comments, 16 July).

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/21/tony-sewell-isnt-fit-to-lead-race-commission